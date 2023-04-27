ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This Sunday, there’s a chance to get a head start on some Mother’s Day shopping.

Roc Made Goods is hosting their spring “Sip & Shop,” with nearly 50 all local vendors in attendance. Most of those businesses are women-owned.

The free event is Sunday, from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m. at Arbor at the Port. There is free parking all around the port building. Arbor will sell cocktails and mocktails, and Winter Swan Coffee Bar will sell coffee and caffeinated drinks.

Activities like a “DYI succulent station,” takeaway charcuterie boxes, and hair braiding will also be there. There will also be a raffle for the Rochester chapter of the National Alliance of Mental Illness.

“We love to honor May for Mental Health Awareness Month, it is a huge driving force in our business, and all the vendors that will be in attendance Sunday: their work and offerings reflect their mental health journey,” said Grace Bellanca. She started Roc Made Goods in 2017 as a way to support her friends and fellow business owners.

“We’re going to have an amazing raffle with a ton of items donated by participating vendors, and then 100% of those proceeds will go right to NAMI,” Bellanca continued.

On NAMI:

The Rochester chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provides support, education and advocacy to individuals and families of all cultural backgrounds who are living with mental illness.

Through countless classes, groups, workshops and events, NAMI provides strength, inclusivity and companionship through community. Their work is invaluable in the fight for mental health.

Always a pleasure chatting with Grace Bellanca of Roc Made Goods.



List of vendors: