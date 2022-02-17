ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Home Builders’ Association announced Thursday that the ROC Home and Garden show is officially back on, and in person.

The two-day event is slotted to take place on the following dates:

Saturday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

RHBA says that the show will have both showcases for both indoor and outdoor products and services, from kitchen and bath, to landscaping and decks. This years’ themes are supporting local businesses, working individually with companies to navigate supply shortages and labor issues.

The organization says it is still looking for vendors to fill out the show.

“We are encouraging businesses that have not taken part in our annual show to consider this wonderful opportunity to meet the consumer one-on-one and begin conversations about home projects and purchases for your home,” said RHBA chief executive officer Rick Herman.