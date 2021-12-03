‘Back to old times’: Roc Holiday Village returns for 13 days of fun

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Last year around this time, you probably noticed that the popular ‘Roc Holiday Village’, like many things, was called off due to the pandemic.

This year, the lights, smiles, smells, and sounds are all back. Jenna Knauf is one of the event’s co-founders.

“It just feels really good, it’s kind of surreal,” Knauf said.

Knauf says last year, everyone missed out on all there is to do here… and there’s a ton. “There’s literally everything from obviously, the shopping, the food and drinks, we have free crafts for kids.”

Val Bodkin says this brings the Rochester region together. “It’s nice to be outside and enjoying the weather— and Rochester’s a really fun city in the wintertime,” Knauf said.

And the biggest hit with youngsters? There seems to be a theme. “Ice skating,” says Alyssa Abou admitting she’s not very good at it.

“I’ve gone ice skating…”says Kennedy Dermody, also celebrating her birthday. “I like ice skating, that’s fun,” adds her cousin Greyson.

But ideas on what’s fun to do, vary. “Ahhh, snuggle up in the igloo and eat mozzarella sticks!” says Val Bodkin’s son.

“We did some crafts, we made an ornament, letter to Santa,” says AJ Bertelli. “It’s like back to old times, it’s ‘Christmas-y’, it’s good, it’s fun,” adds Ruthie Lawrence.

Knauf says with COVID, they are taking precautions seriously. More outdoor space was added, amongst other things. “We’re following all the mandates, obviously that Monroe County will throw at us.”

Joseph Ferarri working security says with the pandemic, and all the bad news the City’s had this year, tonight feels special. “As cold as I am right now, it warms me up in my heart, so, there you go.”

The Roc Holiday Village will go on until December 19th.