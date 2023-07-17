ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s so much to highlight with this year’s Rochester Fringe Festival. The lineup was just announced last week.

There are 500+ performances, covering more than 30 different venues around the city this September.

Fringe CEO and producer Erica Fee was a guest on Sunrise. She spoke to News 8’s Brennan Somers about one of the biggest draws this year, a free show on Parcel 5 featuring the insane acrobatics of Cirque Inextremiste.

“This is their U.S. debut and the show is called EXIT,” Fee explained. “It involves a hot air balloon — it’s tethered — with acrobats who are straight-jacketed hanging off of it including a suspended grand piano and they will be playing the grand piano.”

Fringe runs September 12-23. Some 100,000 people are expected to attend.