ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Have you ever wondered what it’s like joining the circus? Well now you and your kids can give it a try at the Roc City Circus.

With mid-winter break next week, they’ll be holding a week long camp.

Kids will enjoy multiple circus activities including a variety of aerial apparatus, juggling, spinning plates, rola bola, and flying trapeze.

Mid-winter camp is being held Feb 17th-21st. From 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. It’s for ages 7 to 12.

