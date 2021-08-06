Riveter Festival in Victor celebrates women-owned businesses, vendors, and fitness studio owners

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — About 100 women-owned businesses will convene this weekend right outside New York Beer Project — a space officially known as HighPoint Business Park in Victor — to give people an opportunity to support area women-owned businesses.

Given that many other two-day festivals that give vendors a chance to meet their clients and sell their goods were canceled this year, The Riveter Festival provides that opportunity on August 7 and August 8.

Both days feature “sweat” portions with fitness classes from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and “shop” portions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ashley Robinson, owner of Spoke Cycle, and organizer of the festival, says that the vendors range from food, apparel, clothing, jewelry, and more.

“We encourage male, female, however you identify to come out an support,” said Ashley Robinson, owner of Spoke Cycle, and organizer of the festival. “You name it, we got it.

“For all of us coming out of the dreadful COVID shutdown, I thought it was a good time for all of us women to come together, highlight us, support each other, learn from each other, and try to excel out of the pandemic,” she said.

The “sweat” portions of the festival are already sold out at $10 per ticket, but you can join the waiting list on their website in case of a cancelation. The “shop” portion of the festival is free.

The festival is of course named for the iconic Rosie the Riveter, who famously encouraged women to work during World War II.

Robinson says it’s important to support women-owned businesses, as she says that women don’t have as much space in many fields. The festival itself even is even a collaboration between four organizations that Robinson describes as usually “siloed:” bossy, Women Owned ROC, ROC Sweatfest, and ROC Girl Bosses.

“This is an area where we say ‘you can do it as a woman, and you can be inspired by other women that are doing it,'” she said.

The festival also serves as a fundraiser for the Center of Youth’s Chrysalis House, “which provides a living environment for young mothers where they can make transformational decisions that positively impact themselves and their children.”

Here’s a full list of all the vendors:

Art By Delaney

Gentleman Farmer

The North Bee

UnsystematicC

LTcreated

Trunks up company

Moonreyn Co.

Cinnasepia

Natalie Rae NY

Indigo Luxe collections

Meaux Co.

Macroni Kid

GoodKnots585

Homebody

Biscotti Brewers LLC

Lexi + Lu

Here to Pet Dogs

Collectively Gray

Suds by Sasha

Deep Roots Roc

Pinch Of Pineapple

Lemons & Lavender

Egypt Hills Pottery

Scents by Design

TheChocolateCo and Bake Shop

Sis’s Sweets and Handmade Designs

CryBaby Cross Stitch

Rachel Cordaro

Jessica Nikic Art

Casseophia Studio

POP! Shop Jewelry

So Belly Happy

Figgy Pudding Art

Moon Salt

SoJo Boutique

12WildflowerLane

Eye to the Sky Ceramics

Andi’s Extracts and Infusions

Created by Krystina

Goat Isle Soap

Cedar Swamp Soap Works

RASJACOBSON ART

Junior League

Girl Who Run

Loco Love

Yoga+

Fleet Feet

Kom Life LLC

Miriam Steinberg Jewelry

Bar Fiore LLC

And the fitness studios and vendors: