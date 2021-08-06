Riveter Festival in Victor celebrates women-owned businesses, vendors, and fitness studio owners

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — About 100 women-owned businesses will convene this weekend right outside New York Beer Project — a space officially known as HighPoint Business Park in Victor — to give people an opportunity to support area women-owned businesses.
Given that many other two-day festivals that give vendors a chance to meet their clients and sell their goods were canceled this year, The Riveter Festival provides that opportunity on August 7 and August 8.
Both days feature “sweat” portions with fitness classes from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., and “shop” portions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ashley Robinson, owner of Spoke Cycle, and organizer of the festival, says that the vendors range from food, apparel, clothing, jewelry, and more.
“We encourage male, female, however you identify to come out an support,” said Ashley Robinson, owner of Spoke Cycle, and organizer of the festival. “You name it, we got it.
“For all of us coming out of the dreadful COVID shutdown, I thought it was a good time for all of us women to come together, highlight us, support each other, learn from each other, and try to excel out of the pandemic,” she said.
The “sweat” portions of the festival are already sold out at $10 per ticket, but you can join the waiting list on their website in case of a cancelation. The “shop” portion of the festival is free.
The festival is of course named for the iconic Rosie the Riveter, who famously encouraged women to work during World War II.
Robinson says it’s important to support women-owned businesses, as she says that women don’t have as much space in many fields. The festival itself even is even a collaboration between four organizations that Robinson describes as usually “siloed:” bossy, Women Owned ROC, ROC Sweatfest, and ROC Girl Bosses.
“This is an area where we say ‘you can do it as a woman, and you can be inspired by other women that are doing it,'” she said.
The festival also serves as a fundraiser for the Center of Youth’s Chrysalis House, “which provides a living environment for young mothers where they can make transformational decisions that positively impact themselves and their children.”
Here's a full list of all the vendors:
And the fitness studios and vendors:
