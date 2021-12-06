RIT students to design Community Center in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Designs for a new community center in Farmington will be unveiled on December 9th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cobblestone Arts Center.

Cobblestone Arts Center partnered with graduate students from the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at Rochester Institute of Technology.

The students being led by Professor Julius J. Chiavaroli are creating design plans for an inclusive, energy efficient community wellness center on the grounds of Cobblestone (on NY 332).

The facility will feature a pool, gymnasium, track, fitness center, library and adaptive playground.

The students are currently deep in the creative process of design for these plans, which includes researching on site.

Executive Director Lorene Benson is eager to house a facility that will benefit the growing community.

“In our 40-year history, the continued growth of our excellence in education, the arts, and community enrichment are recognized by many. We feel it is our responsibility to continue to provide beautiful spaces and educational experiences for the entire population.” said Executive Director Lorene Benson.