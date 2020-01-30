RIT brings in stress dogs for students

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — On Wednesday, students at Rochester Institute of Technology were given a healthy way to cope with their stress.

Molly, Willow and other dogs were awaiting students in the library and in just an hour and a half, hundreds of students came to relax and play with the happy dogs.

RIT does this every month to encourage their students to take a break and practice self care.

“We’ve been here probably four or five times,” Willow’s handler Kay Koe said of her dog. “She loves coming here. We drove in the parking lot and she gets all excited, she knows where she is.”

RIT began this program after a 2018 student showed that therapy dog sessions had a measurable impact on student stress and well being.