‘Ring of Fire’ brings outdoor audiences to Geva Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — “Ring of Fire” is wowing audiences at Geva Theatre in Rochester.

Performances continue outside on the specially constructed stage through September 12 with tickets starting at $25.

Sam Sherwood, one of the performers in the show, discussed what makes “Ring of Fire” the perfect late summer outing Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

Sherwood grew up locally in Naples and is living out a dream performing at Geva Theatre. “This is my second time up here,” he said. “As a kid, I came up to the Geva whenever possible and saw shows. It’s just always been on my radar so it’s great now as a professional actor to get a chance to work here.”

For Sherwood, who previously performed in “Million Dollar Quartet” at Geva, “Ring of Fire” blends many elements to provide audiences with the perfect evening. “If you’re a fan of Johnny Cash’s music this is definitely a show for you. It’s like nearly 30 songs, I think, so we’re really packing in as much music as possible. There are six performers on stage and everyone plays multiple instruments and sings and acts in the story and really uses the songs, his music, to tell the story of his life, plus it’s just a lot of fun to pack in so many songs.”

Sherwood said the chance to join the cast of “Ring of Fire” was a long-awaited opportunity during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It’s really wonderful the extra mile they went to get theatre back up and running again. It’s been about 15 months I think since just about any theatre has happened throughout the country which for people like me meant being out of work and for audience members who love going to the theatre it’s been unfortunate that we missed out on all of this great stuff. So Geva went above and beyond and they built us a stage outside that it could be safe. It’s just the perfect kind of show for this outdoor production and, of course, this time of year to do it. So it’s really been a great way to create a gateway back to live theatre again. I’m really so grateful to Geva for putting this together and building that stage and getting us going again.”

To get your tickets and learn more about “Ring of Fire,” visit gevatheatre.org.