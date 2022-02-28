ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the two nights that the iconic show RENT will be at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League, there will be special “rush tickets.”



These tickets are only $23, and are prime orchestra seats, and can only be purchased day-of, with two tickets per person; two hours prior to showtime. They will be available at both shows, March 7 and 8. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

RBTL says the producers of this show carry on a tradition with these rush rickets, saying the “tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre.”