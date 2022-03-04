ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 25th Anniversary Farewell Tour of “RENT” will be at the Auditorium Theatre in Rochester next Monday and Tuesday, March 7 and 8.

Shafiq Hicks, who plays the lead Tom Collins in the production, discussed the show, its legacy, and the power of love Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“This show is extremely important to not only musical theatre culture but world culture in general,” said Hicks. “It’s a story about this group of friends who come together during a time of extreme loss. We’re going through the AIDS epidemic back at the end of the 1980s towards 1990. It’s basically spanning a full year of their lives together, what they go through. These friends go through relationships, loss, grief, death, infidelity sometimes, and a bunch of other stuff but they find some way to literally live their life in love which is the most beautiful thing about this story.”

Audiences embraced the Tony Award-winning “RENT” from the very beginning. It’s the kind of show that can be seen multiple times. “I heard one of our cast members say this could be the first time someone is seeing it or the last time someone is seeing it, so it really spans generations, it spans levels of fandom,” Hicks said. “You’re dealing with people who are seeing it for the first time and people who have seen it on Broadway 25 years ago and making those comparisons and reliving those moments that they lived so long ago which is really exciting.”

As a performer, for Hicks being a part of “RENT” is a challenge and an honor. “I fell in love with the show and I never actually got to see the actual show until I joined the show. So just having that sense of ownership and that sense of pride in the work that we do is both a blessing and definitely a burden because you want to hit all of your notes and all of your marks. But at the end of the day, it’s a fun show. We can have fun with it so we make sure we have fun on stage. We make sure the cast is not just a group of people coming together to tell a story but a community of people coming together to tell a story. So we definitely feel the burden of that but we also do whatever it is we can to bring us to it and make it nice and fun.”

The Rochester Broadway Theatre League announced that a limited number of prime orchestra seats will be available for $23 for every performance. The $23 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Auditorium Box Office, located at 885 East Main Street, on the day of each performance only, two hours prior to showtime. The $23 tickets are limited to two tickets per person, available cash or credit.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

Call the Box Office at 585-222-5000 or visit RBTL.org for more information.