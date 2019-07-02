Hometown ‘Pride’ as Red Wings team up with Out Alliance

Parterning with the Out Alliance, the Rochester Red Wings will host their first ever “Pride Night” at Frontier Field on Tuesday, July 2. (Rochester Red Wings Photo)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings are hosting their first ever “Pride Night,” partnering with the Out Alliance.

The event will be held Tuesday at Frontier Field — the game against the Syracuse Mets is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. and gates open at 6 p.m.

Those planning to attend should get there early because the first 500 people to arrive will receive a free T-shirt in honor of Pride Night, provided by Zweigle’s.

Other promotions include the “Pride Pack.” in which fans can get a Wings Pride adjustable cap and a ticket to the game for $22.

Fans will also get a chance to see former Heisman Award-winning quarterback Tim Tebow, who is currently assigned to the Syracuse Mets as a left-fielder. In Monday’s game against the Red Wings, Tebow had one hit on four at-bats and struck out three times, a game in which the Red Wings won 9-7.

If you’re heading out, remember to check on the forecast, as a chance for some thunderstorms exists for Tuesday afternoon,.