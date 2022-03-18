ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you’ve ever wanted to party at Frontier Field, here’s your chance.

The Rochester Red Wings annual Baseball’s Back Bash is set to return on Friday, April 1. The free event will run from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Frontier Field.

The Baseball’s Back Bash will feature:

Food: Zweigle’s serving up free products with mac ‘n’ cheese also available.

Drink: $2 draft beers and $1 soda and water

Music: Live performance from local cover band Genesee Saw

Games and fun: Speed pitch, bounce house, and tailgate-style games

Team spirit: Fans can take photos with three different local mascots

Merchandise: Brand new 2022 merch will be revealed for the first time at the Bash

There will also be raffle prizes. For every $20 spent in the Red Wings Team Store during the party, fans will receive a raffle ticket with winners announced at 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.

5 p.m. Prize — Red Wings Opening Day trapper hat giveaway AND 30 Diamond Dollars

5:30 p.m. Prize — Red Wings Replica Jersey

6 p.m. Prize — Red Wings Giveaway Guarantee Club Membership

Season seat holders will also be able to pick up their tickets at the Bash as well.