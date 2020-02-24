Red Cross honors community partners

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Greater Rochester Chapter of the American Red Cross will hold its “Fire & Ice” celebration Saturday, March 7 at 6:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Rochester.

Diana Clarkson, the Event Chair and member of the Greater Rochester Chapter Board of Directors, Leslie Levy, the Board Chair for the Greater Rochester Chapter, and James Love, the Executive Director of the Greater Rochester Chapter, discussed the annual fundraiser Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“We’re looking to have a really fun evening with folks and also raise some money for a great cause,” said Clarkson. “We’ll be starting off the evening with a cocktail hour and a silent auction with some great items. You won’t want to miss a little live music to keep you going, and then a great dinner with a program that is really meaningful to us, but it also includes an awards presentation for three very well-deserving recipients.”

The evening will support the efforts of the Red Cross in our community. “We basically experience a fire a day in the Rochester area and since December 1 we have assisted over 300 people,” noted Levy.

Love said the Red Cross is addressing more than disaster relief. “We are providing services every single day in this community, whether it’s disaster services or we’re collecting blood or helping military personnel. The event that we’re going to be putting on March 7 really helps goes a long way at helping us be able to provide those services every single day in this community.”

Three special awards will be presented at “Fire & Ice” to recognize the contributions of community members to the Red Cross. “We have a very long history in this community,” Love said. “We’ve been around since 1881 here in Rochester, so we have some really neat awards that are named after historical figures within the organization. We have a George Eastman Community Partnership Award that we are presenting to Thomson Reuters this year. We’re presenting the Jane Fairchild Freund Award for volunteer leadership to our former CEO John Buttrill. And then we also have a blood services award called the Sam Stabins Award, who is a local figure here, a big person with blood services in the 70s. That’s going to a blood donor, David Farrell, who donates blood every two weeks on a Saturday morning for two hours. And he’s been doing that since 1964!”

News 8 is proud to partner with the Red Cross for this event. Maureen McGuire will serve as the Emcee for the evening.

To get your tickets, visit redcross.org/fireandiceroc.