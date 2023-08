ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Considering a career in public safety? An upcoming event at The Mall at Greece Ridge could be the perfect foot in the door.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monroe County and Town of Greece first responders will be available for community engagement, as well as recruitment.

The event will take place in the Center Court at the Mall at Greece Ridge. The event is free and is open to the public.