Record Archive celebrating 45 years with special performance by Mikaela Davis & Southern Star

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A music and entertainment destination in Rochester is celebrating four and a half decades in business this year, including Thursday with a special in-store performance and party.

2020 marks 45 years of business for Record Archive. To celebrate, the Rockwood Street store will host some of Rochester’s finest local musicians once a month, throughout the year.

Thursday’s performance will feature Mikaela Davis and Southern Star.

Davis is a hometown harpist who is making big moves nationally in the jam music scene. Last summer she joined Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead on stage for the final performance at the Lockn’ music festival in Arrington, Virgina.

Davis has previously toured throughout the country and Europe with Bon Iver and Marco Benevento, but she still makes time for hometown performances, including an afternoon set at last year’s Lilac Festival, and Thursday’s event at Record Archive.

A classically trained harpist turned full-fledged singer and songwriter, Davis continues to capture audiences wherever her harp takes her. Her full-length album Delivery is available on Apple Music, Spotify, and more musical streaming platforms.

Along with the music, the Record Archive will also have drink specials and prizes.

Thursday’s event begins at 6 p.m.

Record Archive was previously at 1880 East Avenue and 1394 Mt. Hope. The company moved to its current location on Rockwood Street in 2008