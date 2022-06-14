ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Reconnect Rochester is offering residents and visitors alike the chance to see flower city from a different view with their newly-launched Rochester Local History Bike Tour.

The organization has announced three Saturday tour dates in the coming months: June 18, August 13, and October 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Led by Reconnect Rochester Cycling Manager Jesse Peers, the tour will take participants to several important locations in Rochester’s history, and talk a bit about each place.

“Rochester was once one of the foremost biking cities in the country,” Peers stated in a press release. “People came here to see top class bike infrastructure. In the 1890s, one of our nicknames was ‘Cycle Town.’ So one of the stops will talk about that legacy.”

Tickets are $20, and bikers will go approximately 7 miles in total, which is roughly 40 minutes of nonstop biking at an average pace.

“Many participants realize through the tour […] that their bodies can bike more miles than they thought,” Peers stated. “They’re more willing to bike on their own after.”

Tours will start in the middle of the Pont de Rennes bridge, with parking available in either the Genesee Brewhouse parking lot or in the High Falls parking garage off State Street.

Space is limited, and registration is available on their website. The tour is not recommended for children under 10.

Rain Policy

Slight Drizzle: Ride will continue.

Passing Shower: Wait it out and ride once it passes.

Steady Rain: Ride will be canceled & your ticket can be used for one of the remaining tours.

Reconnect Rochester is a non-profit that works to improve public transportation networks in the city, whether those networks make use of trains, bikes, busses, or your own two feet.