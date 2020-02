ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District Board of Education and the Office of Parent Engagement will host a budget training event on Thursday.

The session will include a presentation on how to read the district’s budget section by section.

In March — once Superintendent Terry Dade has released the proposed budget — there will be a follow up training to review the budget.

Thursday’s training starts at 6 p.m. at East High School.