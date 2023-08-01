ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Assembly Delegation announced an investment towards renovations at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Complex.

At a press conference held on Tuesday, assembly members said that the $2 million investment will go towards restoring and upgrading the theater.

These restoration efforts are aimed at expanding the educational space and enhancing the experience for the performers and the audience who attends shows at the theater.

It was announced back in June that RBTL secured $900,000 towards its renovation and restoration project, which was used to enhance the entryways to the auditorium and to add parking facilities.