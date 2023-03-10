ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Come see how the world could be.

You can do just that at RBTL as the Tony Award-winning musical Hadestown takes the stage next week.

The show intertwines two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone as it invites you on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

We spoke with one of the stars of the show, Hannah Whitely, on News 8 at Sunrise.

Watch the interview above for a behind-the-scenes look at the production. Hadestown opens Tuesday at RBTL and runs through the 19th.