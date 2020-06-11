RBTL eyes January return for new season

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is planning to bring touring Broadway shows back to the Auditorium Theatre stage in Rochester beginning in January 2021.

Broadway season Partner and Presenter Albert Nocciolino discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Rochester and on Broadway Thursday during News 8 at Noon. Theatres have been dark since March. Nocciolino said the plan is to bring shows back when it is safe for everyone involved – patrons, theatre staff and the performers.

In Rochester, the new season is now scheduled to begin in January 2021. That is contingent upon being able to present each show safely without the need to socially distance in the theatre. Here’s a look at the show’s and when they’ll be here.

“Mean Girls” will come to Rochester next January 26-31.

“The Band’s Visit” will come to Rochester February 23-28. It captured 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

From Lincoln Center Theater, Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” will be here March 16-21.

Roald Dahl’s amazing tale, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will be Rochester’s golden ticket on June 8-13.

Rounding out the season, after an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award winner “Pretty Woman,” based upon the beloved film, will be in Rochester on October 5-10.

Craving even more Broadway? Both new and renewing subscribers will have the option to upgrade to a 6-show package including “Hamilton,” returning to Rochester April 27 – May 16.

