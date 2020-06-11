Breaking News
Rochester, Finger Lakes region advancing to phase three of reopening Friday
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

RBTL eyes January return for new season

Around Town

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League is planning to bring touring Broadway shows back to the Auditorium Theatre stage in Rochester beginning in January 2021.

Broadway season Partner and Presenter Albert Nocciolino discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in Rochester and on Broadway Thursday during News 8 at Noon. Theatres have been dark since March. Nocciolino said the plan is to bring shows back when it is safe for everyone involved – patrons, theatre staff and the performers.

In Rochester, the new season is now scheduled to begin in January 2021. That is contingent upon being able to present each show safely without the need to socially distance in the theatre. Here’s a look at the show’s and when they’ll be here.

“Mean Girls” will come to Rochester next January 26-31.

“The Band’s Visit” will come to Rochester February 23-28. It captured 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

From Lincoln Center Theater, Lerner & Loewe’s “My Fair Lady” will be here March 16-21.

Roald Dahl’s amazing tale, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” will be Rochester’s golden ticket on June 8-13.

Rounding out the season, after an incredible run on Broadway, Audience Choice Award winner “Pretty Woman,” based upon the beloved film, will be in Rochester on October 5-10.

Craving even more Broadway? Both new and renewing subscribers will have the option to upgrade to a 6-show package including “Hamilton,” returning to Rochester April 27 – May 16.

For more information visit RBTL.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss