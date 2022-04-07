ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Broadway Theatre League officials announced Thursday a digital ticket lottery offering fans the chance to purchase a limited number of $25 tickets per performance of Dear Evan Hansen.

Described by the Los Angeles Times as a “cultural phenomenon,” the show will come to Rochester from April 12 through April 17.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries Friday at 10 a.m. for all performances and will be accepted until 10:30 a.m. on April 11.

Fans who are ultimately selected will be notified daily by email and then can purchase up to two tickets for $25 each. Officials say the ticket lottery will continue on a rolling basis for every performance.

Entrants must be 18-years-old or older and a valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the user’s entry is required for pickup. Seat locations will be subject to availability. More ticket lottery info is available online.