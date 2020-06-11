RBTL announces shows coming for 2021

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The Rochester Broadway Theater League says they have some fine entertainment coming your way in 2021.

“Hamilton”, “Pretty Woman”, “My Fair Lady”, and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” are all due to take the stage in for 2021.

Correna Dolce with RBTL says theaters are Phase 4 and there’s a lot still up in the air. They are making sure they are adhering to CDC and state guidelines. Dolce says the biggest concern right now is ensuring patrons will be safe, comfortable and above all, able to enjoy themselves at the theater.

“I feel like a huge part of this is being able to have everyone together again at the auditorium theater and this is a city that thrives on the arts and we’re so lucky to be a part of that,” she says.

The season kicks off with “Mean Girls” on January 26th and the shows will run through October.