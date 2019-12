ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The city of Rochester and the Rochester Razorsharks will make a big announcement on Friday.

The city and the team will officially announce the Genesee Valley Sports Complex will become the new home of the Razorsharks for the 2020 season.

Folks are invited to come join the Razorsharks at 11 a.m. at the Genesee Valley Sports Complex.