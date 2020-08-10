Ratification of 19th Amendment commemorated in display at George Eastman Museum

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The George Eastman Museum has included a new rotation to its collection. This series of photographs — which include portraits of suffragist Susan B. Anthony and abolitionist Sojourner Truth — went on display late last month. This new display, part of the History of Photography Gallery, commemorates the ratification of the 19th Amendment 100 years ago.

They will be on display until January 2021, and will also be available to view via 3D tour.

“The amendment was intended to prohibit states and the federal government from denying citizens the right to vote on the basis of sex,” the musuem said in a statement. “While this is celebrated as granting American women the right to vote, many women continued to be prevented from exercising that right.”

Happy #ArchivesGetsTheVote Day! This photograph is part of a series by Spooner & Wells, Inc. that shows a suffrage hike from New York City to Washington, D.C. in 1913. (And they've got a female taxi driver to take them there!) pic.twitter.com/YjY4UYL9zq — EastmanMuseum (@EastmanMuseum) August 7, 2020

The museum adds that “this installation examines how photography has portrayed, and fundamentally shaped, perceptions of women and feminist movements since the mid-1800s.”

The also are also offering Zoom programming on this display, called “Focus 45: A History of Photography.” The programming is hosted by Curator Lisa Hostetler. It’s free, but space is limited. You can register here.