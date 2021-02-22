PUSH celebrates 20 years

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — PUSH Physical Theatre is celebrating 20 years of wowing audiences this year.

The celebration begins this Friday, February 26 at 8 p.m. with Co-Founders/Directors Heather and Darren Stevenson hosting a special Zoom meeting entitled “Adventures in Creative Living.”

The talented twosome discussed the milestone and what drives them Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“Heather and I are doing a Zoom meeting for anybody who wants to come,” Darren said. “We’re going to be talking about our adventures in living a creative life and how people might want to better live a creative life. We met in college. We started our careers together. We raised our kids on the road and so we’ve learned a lot of things and made a ton of mistakes!”

As part of the 20-year celebration, PUSH is looking back with a special photo campaign which will kick off on Friday.

“It’s 20 years of selected photos from our adventures,” said Heather. “So it’s really a fun journey to watch the humble beginning and then see how the opportunities opened for us because of the goodness, the graciousness of photographers, or opportunities that we had.”

Heather said hope has been an important theme in PUSH Physical Theatre’s work. “Over the years we have had a goal or a hope that the audiences leave with a sense of hope and that they also leave a little more connected to the experience they just had.”

Darren added, “The biggest thing that we want to do is to help and enable other people to tell their stories in their own communities in the ways that they do – whether it is in an artistic form or whether it’s meeting over coffee – it’s super important and I think during COVID we’re all realizing that.”

Longevity has always been a question for PUSH given the demanding nature of their performances but neither Stevenson is ready to slow down – not yet!

“It’s so much fun to do this,” Darren said. “There’s such joy in working together and working with other people.”

Web Extra: View our full conversation with Heather and Darren Stevenson:

Make your reservation for “Adventures in Creative Living” this Friday with a suggested $20 donation online at PUSHTheatre.org/donate.