Puerto Rican Festival announces new format for 2021 celebration

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Puerto Rican Festival announced changes for this years 51st annual celebration.
This summer, the festival will be a two-day event held Saturday August 14 at the International Plaza and August 21 at Parcel 5. Both events are free and will provide live music, food and more.
“As the longest running ethnic festival in Monroe County, the Puerto Rican Festival board is extremely proud of the history this festival has in the community and humbly honored to carry on its legacy as it evolves and ushers in a new era,” Orlando Ortiz, President, Puerto Rican Festival, Inc said in a statement.
“The changes to the festival schedule and programming in 2021 come because of timing due to COVID-19 restrictions and the organization’s commitment to providing a premier experience to attendees. As we evolve, we are excited to continue our partnership with the City of Rochester, as they have been instrumental in supporting and championing our community for more than 50 years.”
Festival details & hours are as follows:
- Saturday August 14 | International Plaza | 2 to 9 p.m. | Artists: TBD
- Saturday August 21 | Parcel 5 | 2 to 10 p.m. | Artists: TBD
Organizers say children 17 years old or younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Additional celebrations around Rochester will be held to celebration the Puerto Rican Festival including:
- Concerts by the Shore: Latino Night, will be a free night of music to see DJ Bonitillo & Banda Light on July 21 at 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Ontario Beach Park
- Bands on the Bricks: Latino Night, will be a free performance on August 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Rochester Public Market to see DJ Johnny Mambo, Franco “El Matatan,” La Nueva Secuencia, Carrion y los Pleneros and Sonidos Unidos
- Cocos Locos: Latino Day at Red Wings Baseball: August 8 at 1:05 p.m. game start
For the first time ever, the Red Wings will play as the Cocos Locos. The first 1,000 fans 21 and older will receive a Cocos Locos flag courtesy of “Presidente”. There will be Latino music pregame in the walk of fame from noon-12:45pm and then throughout the game. Latino food will be available as well as Cocos Locos and other beverages. And of course, Cocos Locos t-shirts, caps and jerseys will be available in the Red Wings team store.
For tickets, click here or call 423-WING.