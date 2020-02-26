Puerto Rican Festival announces new dates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Puerto Rican Festival announced new dates for its 51st year.

The festival will begin Thursday, August 13 and run through Saturday, August 15 with three days of music, food, cultural events and more at the Frontier Field VIP Lot.

As opposed to previous years, the festival will now have a Thursday through Saturday celebration and the new schedule will include free admission on Thursday as part of the Welcome Home Roc initiative.

Friday and Saturday there is free admission from noon through 3 p.m.

“The changes to the timing and new programming at the festival come as a result of community discussions, survey the organization conducted, and the organization’s commitment to providing a premier experience to attendees. As we evolve, we are excited to continue our partnership with the City of Rochester, as they have been instrumental in supporting and championing our community for more than 50 years.” Puerto Rican Festival President Orlando Ortiz said in a statement.

Festival hours are as follows:

Thursday: 4 p.m. through 11 p.m. (Free admission)

Friday: Noon through Midnight (paid admission at 3 p.m.)

Saturday: Noon through Midnight (paid admission at 3 p.m.)

Ticket prices are as follows:

Advanced tickets: $10 per day

Door tickets: $15 per day

Senior & Children: $5 per day

Children 5 and under: Free

Children 14 or under must be accompanied by an adult.