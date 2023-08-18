ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Avenue Blackbox Theatre kicks off its 5th season this month engaging kids, sharing black history, and celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop. News 8 visited the theatre located on Joseph Avenue during rehearsal this week.

“We’ll have a live DJ as part of this cast, as part of this production. So if you haven’t experienced Hip Hop Theatre, you definitely want to be here for that,” said Reenah Golden the Founder and CEO of The Avenue Blackbox Theatre.

The play Blood at the Root by Dominque Morisseau is based on events that took place in Louisiana.

(Photo/Avenue Blackbox Theatre)

Golden says the story resonates with many kids in Rochester. “We had this unfortunate incident that took place in Jena, Louisiana and we had students deciding to push back against this idea of a tree that’s supposed to be for Whites only, and Black students sat under the tree and then there were nooses hanging from the tree and the students said its time for change,” Golden explained.

The performances Friday and Saturday will each conclude with a community conversation. Golden says she’s proud of the work the students have committed to this summer on stage and behind the scenes. The students range in age from 14 to 23 and many are from the historic Joseph Avenue neighborhood where the theatre has stood for five years.

Jah-Luv Guy is the choreographer and one of the six lead actors. The 22-year-old says performing at The Avenue is special. ” I feel welcomed here. I feel like I have importance here.”

Golden says that is part of the mission at The Avenue, to create a safe space for artists of color, youth, and LGBTQIA+ and to provide an artistic hub where all people are welcomed. It’s also important she says to share stories that reflect the neighbors who call this historic part of Rochester home.

(Photo/Avenue Blackbox Theatre)

She adds this youth production is the perfect start to a season that promises to be full of powerful, engaging, and vibrant performances. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.