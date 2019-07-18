Pride Week joins forces with Party in the Park for first time ever

The band Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad performs at Rochester’s summer concert series Party in the Park on Thursday, July 11, 2019. (WROC Photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For the first time ever, downtown summer concert series Party in the Park will collaborate with Pride Week for a “Pride in the Park” event at MLK Park in downtown Rochester.

Headlining Thursday’s festivities is Almost Queen, who dazzled fans on the same stage for a Party in the Park performance last year. Supporting acts include Gedeon Luke and the People, and Josh Shapiro.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Set times are:

Josh Shapiro — 5:30 p.m.

Gedeon Luke and the People — 6:45 p.m.

Almost Queen — 8:30 p.m.

Arrive early for Party in the Park’s happy hour from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Specials include $3 Genesee and Genesee Light drafts as well as $3 Sahlen’s hot dogs.

Another reason to get there early is the Bazaar in the Park, with featured vendors Makabre Art, Gods n’ Gladiators, SNJ Creations, Zeyba, Roc Braid Bar, Smoke Shack Jerky, House of Chalice, One World Projects, and Posts Pottery.

General admission is $7, and children 12 and under are free. VIP options are available as well, starting at $35. Tickets are available online.

Guests can enter at the west gate (corner of Court and Chestnut Streets) or the east gate (corner of Court Street and the traffic circle). Visitors can pay $7 for parking at the adjacent Strong National Museum of Play beginning at 4:30 p.m. Alternatives for parking include nearby garages:

Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Boulevard

Court Street Garage, corner of South Avenue and Court Street

East End Garage, 475 E. Main Street

HSBC Garage, 100 Chestnut Street (enter on Broad Street side)

Thursday’s concerts aren’t the end of Pride Week either. Friday night there will be a Pride Silent Disco, the Pride Parade is on Saturday, and both Saturday and Sunday will feature Pride Fest at Cobbs Hill Park. For more information, visit out Pride Guide.