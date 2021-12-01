“Pretty Woman: The Musical” in Rochester from December 7-12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League will present “Pretty Woman: The Musical” on stage at the Auditorium Theatre from December 7-12.

Get your tickets now at the Box Office or online at RBTL.org.

Cast member Kyle Taylor Parker discussed the show and more Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“I think the most thrilling part about the musical is that you get to see these two people fall in love right in front of your eyes,” Parker said. “It’s everything you love from the movie but in a live theatre.”

The musical is based on the 1990 hit movie. Parker plays Happy Man – a character who takes on a greater role from the movie to the musical. “The opening line of the movie is ‘Welcome to Hollywood. What’s your dream?’ That’s the Happy Man. In the musical, he becomes the Fairy Godfather of Hollywood Boulevard. I become many characters along the way as Vivian transforms into the person she always wanted to be.”

Parker is grateful to be back on stage performing in a safe environment. He kept busy during the COVID-inspired break. “I’m also a recording artist so I actually recorded my second album ‘Broadway Soul: Vol. 2’ from my apartment in Harlem and I’m so proud of it,” he said. “It was really great and fulfilling. I take Broadway songs and turn them into soul songs, so it was a slice of Broadway from my closet!”

Parker said you can find the album in Spotify or Apple Music – anywhere you stream music. When asked what he hopes audiences will take away from the musical, Parker said, “Joy – joy, joy, joy – fun, love, and a celebration of all of us back together.”