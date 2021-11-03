Polish Film Festival returns to The Little and Dryden Theatres

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The University of Rochester Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies will present its Polish Film Festival in two parts beginning November 4.

The annual, two-part festival presents classic Polish cinema as well as contemporary works produced by the newest generation of the country’s filmmakers. Randall Stone, the Director of the Skalny Center, discussed what’s on tap for the Film Festival Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’ve got two documentary films on November 4th and 5th,” he said. “The first, ‘Over the Limit,’ is a film about a Russian gymnast. It’s actually a Russian film which is unusual for us. Then ‘Borderland’ is about the experiences of people on the border between Germany and Poland. Then next week starting on Tuesday (November 9) we have the Grand Opening of Part Two of the Film Festival with ‘Forbidden Songs.’ It’s the very first film that was made in post-war Poland in 1947 – before Stalinism closed in – and it’s about the songs of The Resistance during World War II. It’s exciting because for the first time it has English subtitles which were written by the musicologist who will be our guest after the film, Barbara Milewski. Then the next night we have ‘Back Then’ which is kind of a comic look back at the 1980s from the perspective of a child. We’ll have Director Kinga Debska and the Producer Zbigniew Domagalski there as our guests. So Tuesday and Wednesday should be very rich with conversations after the films. And then we have a number of other contemporary Polish films that we think will be fun through Sunday evening.”

Screenings will return in person after the Film Festival was presented online this past April because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re really excited,” said Stone. “We had our Polish Film Festival online in the Spring and it was successful but it’s nothing like being in person in the theatre. The first three films, Thursday and Friday the 4th and 5th, and then the Opening on Tuesday will be at the Dryden. There are no special requirements there. All the rest of the films will be at The Little Theatre. They’re all at 7 o’clock. At The Little Theatre, you do need to present proof of vaccination to enter which gives a little extra security to our patrons that they know that they’re in a safe community.”

Get your tickets at the Dryden Theatre and The Little or online. Google “Skalny Center” and search for the Polish Film Festival on the website.