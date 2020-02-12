Pittsford Plaza to add 7 new businesses this year

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — There are seven new stores and restaurants setting up shop in the Pittsford Plaza. Under Armour, Goldfish Swim School and Five Below are just a few of the names.

A new workout space, Spenga, which stands for Spin, Strength and Yoga, will open there as well. Spenga offers the ‘best one-hour workout ever’. As soon as construction starts, they will begin accepting membership applications.

After your workout you can head over to Body Fuel for a healthy drink and snack. This will be the second location of the restaurant — the first is in Webster on Empire Boulevard. Body Fuel, a specialty protein shake shop, offers smoothies, pre/post workout drinks, healthy drinks, acaí bowls and fresh juice.

If you’re looking for something a little heavier than a smoothie, you could catch a meal at Adelita’s Mexican Cocina & Tequila at the former Applebee’s space in the plaza.

Deka Lash is also coming to the plaza — the business specializes in eyelash extensions and eyelash care products.

Shoppers say they’re excited to see the new developments.

“There’s a lot of history, looking at older photos I remember when the plaza was built. I’m glad to see that stores are coming in and keep the plaza open,” said shopper Joel Archer.

Each business is expected to officially open later this year.