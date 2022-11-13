ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The 10th annual South Wedge Fall Record Fair drew in music enthusiasts as usual Saturday, but from a location outside the neighborhood.

Put on by Needle Drop Records and Hi-Fi Lounge, the fair took place at Photo City Music Hall.

There were many vendors selling vintage records, CDs, cassettes, enamel pins, and more.

The owner of Needle Drop records, Russ Torregiano, said that he hopes the fair showcases people’s continued passion for old music.

“I’d just love the community to know that vinyl isn’t dead,” Torregiano said. “You can go anywhere and buy records nowadays its crazy. So this is a fun thing to do, it gives back to the community, gets everyone together in one place and it’s been crazy busy all day.”

Needle Drop Records celebrated its 11th anniversary this weekend.