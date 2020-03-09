Penfield Robotics on a roll

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Penfield Robotics team – 1511 Rolling Thunder – is poised for its next big competition, the FIRST Robotics Finger Lakes Regional March 12-14 at RIT.

Penfield seniors Kyle Berg and Adrian Burgos along with sophomore Nicole Leute discussed their season, the hard work they’ve put in, and the thrill of competing Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“We’ve already built our robot,” explained Leute. “We do that in a span of about six weeks. So we all put in a lot of time and effort to build and design and program and wire up this robot. And we start practicing to compete in competitions like the Finger Lakes Regional which we are going to attend at RIT.”

Recently the Penfield team won the Chairman’s Award at a competition in Dayton, Ohio securing a spot in the upcoming Championships in Detroit next month.

FIRST Robotics wasn’t on Berg’s radar when he entered high school. “I just kind of stumbled upon it,” he admitted. “At Freshman Orientation at Penfield High School, on my first day of entering Penfield High School, one of the team leaders just came up to me and gave me a flyer saying I should go to the meeting. And I wasn’t really doing anything at Middle School before that. So I just decided to see, you know, take a shot at it and it ended up being one of the best decisions I ever made. I just sort of kept going further and further with the leadership.”

Participants learn an array of skills. “I’ve gotten a lot of experience in the computer science field because that’s where I want to go into,” Burgos said. “So I’ve gotten into a lot of programming and wiring. But I’ve also learned a ton of non-robot skills that I didn’t expect. I learned public speaking skills, and people skills, and communication. I think they’re going to really help me.”

No two robots are alike. “Every year we build a different robot to complete the tasks that we’re given,” explained Leute. “So this year, we have a game where we have to shoot balls into three different goals. The part that I worked on the most is we have to climb a giant bar at the end of the match. So if we climb, and we have the bar balanced at the end of the match, then we get a whole bunch of points.”

Competitions, like the one coming up at RIT, draw large crowds. “We call it a marathon, a competition because it’s really draining,” Berg said. “You wake up early and you get home late, but it’s really incredible, a lot of fun.”

Burgos added, “It’s a little nerve-wracking sometimes when there are so many people. And this is six weeks of your hard work coming together for one last hurrah. It is all worth it and you have a ton of fun there. We go all out. We do face paint, bandanas, and everything. And it always ends up just a lot of fun.”

To learn more about FIRST Robotics go to FIRSTInspires.org, and locally, UpstateNYFIRST.org. And if you want to learn more about the team in Penfield go to PenfieldRobotics.com.