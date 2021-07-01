Party in the Park returns: 2021 lineup announced for downtown concerts in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After a one-year hiatus, Party in the Park is officially back for the summer of 2021!
Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren made the announcement Thursday, that the Five Star Bank-sponsored event will be making its return to the Flower City and will celebrate its 25th anniversary.
“These summer concerts build on Rochester’s renown for great live music and the arts. And that reputation isn’t just local—it’s international,” Warren said. “With pandemic restrictions lifting, I am thrilled our community can get out and enjoy Party in the Park once again. Live music with world-class talent is part of what makes this city a great place to live, work and play.”
“Live music in Downtown Rochester is not just something I’ve been waiting for- it’s what EVERYONE has been waiting for,” said organizer Jeff Springut, CEO of Rochester Events. “This series promises to offer up music of all genres at an easy price for everyone—just $7, thanks to the City of Rochester and our sponsors. We’re thrilled to be getting back to normal.”
The downtown Rochester concert series is traditionally a weekly event, held at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park at Manhattan Square on Thursdays, but this year there will a special Wednesday show to kick off the Party in the Park season on July 14.
That kickoff show will be headlined by Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, a psychedelic funk band that returns to Party in the Park after playing the event in 2018 and 2016. Then the doubleheader continues the following night, Thursday July 15 with The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac tribute), and The Dark Side of the Moon (Pink Floyd tribute).
Gates open at 5 p.m. for each Party in the Park show and performances begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 6.
Organizers say vaccine is not required for entry, but unvaccinated individuals must wear a mask, as per state and CDC guidelines. If you are vaccinated, no mask is required.
Lineup
- Pigeons Playing Ping Pong — Wednesday, July 14
- The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac tribute) & The Dark Side of the Moon (Pink Floyd tribute) — Thursday, July 15
- Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes — Thursday, July 22
- The Nude Party — Thursday, July 29
- Ripe — Thursday, July 29
- Almost Queen — Thursday, August 5
- To be announced (stay tuned) — August 12
- Third World — Thursday, August 19
- Larkin Poe and Eric Krasnow — August 26
- Zack Brown Tribute Band — Thursday, September 2
Eat, drink and shop
As in past years, Party in the Park will offer plenty of options for food, drink, and shopping, including beer gardens, the bubbly bar, Bazaar in the park, the sangria station, and a rotating cast of food vendors:
- Sonny’s
- Eat Greek
- Marty’s Birdland
- Tony Tomato
- Chef’s
- Wraps on Wheels
- Neno’s
- Rochester Kettle Korn
- Smokin’ Pete Barbecue
- Craft Crepes
- Macarollin’
- Effortlessly Healthy
- Rob’s Kabobs
- Roc City Sammich
- Jeremiah’s
- Meat the Press
- Twist This
- Cheesed and Confused
- Hopp’d & Brew’d Sauce Co.
Tickets and prices
$7 Individual, General Admission tickets (children 12 and under are free) & $40 Individual, VIP Ultra Lounge Tickets are on sale at:
- The gate on the day of the show. Gates open at 5 p.m. and entry is allowed until 9:30 p.m.;
- The RBTL box office, 885 E Main St.
- 800-745-3000 (with associated service charges).
Once the event sells out, no additional tickets will be available for purchase.
Again, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on July 6.
Ticket packages
Parking
Area Garages
- Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Boulevard
- Court Street Garage, corner of South Avenue and Court Street
- East End Garage, 475 E. Main Street
- HSBC Garage, 100 Chestnut Street (enter on Broad Street side)
- Midtown Garage, 110 S. Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14604
The Strong parking lot
- Party in the Park ticket holders who wish to park in The Strong museum parking lot may do so for a $7 fee beginning at 4:30 p.m. on event Thursdays. Cars should enter the lot via Woodbury Boulevard or Pitkin Street and must pay upon arrival. Tailgating is not permitted. Lot closes at 10:30 p.m.; overnight parking is not permitted. For more information and directions to the lot, visit this website.
Guest info
Patrons may bring one sealed bottle of water into the Party in the Park concerts. Lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets will not be allowed in. In addition, a strict no-smoking policy will be enforced. Smokers must go to a designated, marked area.
In the event of extreme inclement weather, the rain location for Party in the Park concerts will be at Anthology, 336 East Ave.
More downtown entertainment
Rochester Events!, the group that organizes Party in the Park, Lilac Fest, Midtown Eats, and more, also brought back Live at MLK! this year— another downtown Rochester summer concert series. The first event in the Live at MLK series took place Friday and featured Get the Led Out, a Led Zeppelin tribute band.
