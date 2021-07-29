Party in the Park is back Thursday in Rochester: Who’s playing, what if it rains, and more

The Medicinals perform at Party in the Park in downtown Rochester on Thursday, July 22, 2021. (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Party in the Park, a summer concert series in downtown Rochester, returns Thursday with music, food, drinks, shopping, and more.

Performing Thursday will be Ripe, and the Nude Party, with support from local act Head to Roots.

The event takes place at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. Doors open at 5 p.m. with live music beginning at 5:15 p.m.

5:30 p.m. — Heads to the Roots

6:45 p.m. — The Nude Party

7:45 p.m. — Ripe

General admission tickets are $7, while children 12 and under are free. VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are available for $55. You can skip the lines when you arrive by purchasing your tickets ahead of time online.

The VIP Ultra Lounge offers preferred entry, full cash bar, table service, private restrooms, front stage access, complimentary snacks, chair massages, and a commemorative lanyard.

Party in the Parkgoers can enjoy the Craft Beer Garden featuring a rotating showcase of beers, including New York state-based IPAs, ciders, and stouts, plus local favorites from Genesee. There’s also a Bubbly Bar with prosecco and mimosa, plus a Sangria Slushies stand for those who fancy such flavors. Food vendors are on a rotating scheduled to ensure variety as well.

Shoppers can check out the Bazaar in the Park — a weekly collective of designers, vintage collectors, and artisanal products for an experience around community, art, crafts, fashion, and discovery. New venders will arrive every other week, keeping the offerings fresh throughout the summer concert series.

This week’s Bazaar in the Park pop-up vendors include:

Guests are allowed to bring one sealed bottle of water into the event. lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates, and pets are not permitted. Officials say the no-smoking policy is enforced, but there are designated and marked smoking areas.

Parking is available in metered spaces on nearby streets; nearby parking garages including the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St. and at the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St.; and Midtown Garage, 110 S. Clinton Ave. A bicycle rack and HOPR bike- and scooter-share station are located at the corner of Chestnut and Court Streets; and MLK Park is on the RTS Monroe Route 11 bus line, which runs until midnight on weeknights.

There is some rain in the forecast. If it’s not feasible to hold the concert outdoors due to inclement weather, it may be moved to nearby music venue Anthology.

Party in the Park continues next Thursday and all summer long:

Aug. 5: Almost Queen; Big Eyed Phish; Adrianna

Aug. 12: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe; Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People; The Coupe de’ Villes;

Aug. 19: Third World; Root Shock; the Majestics

Aug. 26: Larkin Poe; Eric Krasno Trio: E3; Steve Grills and the Roadmasters;

Sept. 2: Zac Brown Tribute Band; Blue Sky Brothers

Band bios

Ripe

Siphoning the spirits of rock, funk, R&B, jazz, and pop through a kaleidoscope of unpredictable and virtuosic improvisation, Boston-based seven-piece Ripe has won over legions of fans the old-fashioned way—by compelling crowds night after night to get up on their feet, dance, and bask in the inimitable and indefinable chemistry that has separated and singled out Ripe since day one.

The Nude Party

Formed in a North Carolina dormitory in 2012, The Nude Party celebrates the clanging frat rock of the ’60s. Working with early mentor and producer Oakley Munson of Black Lips, they debuted with the Hot Tub EP in 2016. The band’s eponymous full-length debut arrived on New West Records in 2018, and their critically-acclaimed follow up album Midnight Manor was released in October 2020.

Originating as an extended group of childhood friends and step-siblings who decided to start a band and then began learning to play instruments, The Nude Party took root at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. The band is comprised of lead vocalist/guitarist Patton Magee, vocalist/lead guitarist Shaun Couture, organist/pianist Don Merrill, bass player Alec Castillo, percussionist Austin Brose, and drummer Connor Mikita. Most members also sing backup. Soon after coming together, the sextet soon moved into a lake house and started a nightly ritual of jamming in the basement. It was at a regular gig as the house band at a certain Boone party locale that the group’s practice of performing in the buff earned them a local reputation as “the naked party band.” They adopted the moniker The Nude Party just in time to move onto bookings at local clubs and bars, where they had to perform clothed.

Head to the Roots

From high energy stomp, to mellow campfire acoustic, Head to the Roots is the music mind-child of Anthony Siciliano. Anthony pulls at the roots of folk, blues, rock and reggae music. The fabric of his songwriting is both thought provoking and playful, woven with themes of life exploration, travel, and love, while carrying undertones of spirituality and human coalescence.

From the main stage at Rochester’s beloved Cornhill Arts Festival, to stages spanning across the Northeast, and New England, Anthony has shared his music in New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. In the midst of his musical career, Siciliano has shared the stage with members of Twiddle, and has played with members of The Buddhahood, and Multibird.

Since September 2020, Head to the Roots has evolved into its mightiest form yet, with joining members Chris Palace (drums) and Drew Rosenberg (bass and keys) bringing power and groove to this newforming trio. Aside from live performance, Anthony continues to write, produce and release original music, where April 2021 marks the horizon line for a brand new album release.