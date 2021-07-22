Party in the Park is back Thursday in Rochester: Who’s playing, when it starts, and more

The Seven Wonders, a Fleetwood Mac tribute band, performs at Party in the Park in Downtown Rochester on July 15, 2021. (News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Party in the Park, a summer concert series in downtown Rochester, returns Thursday with music, food, drinks, shopping, and more.

Performing Thursday will be Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, with support from local bands JUMBOshrimp and The Medicinals.

The event takes place at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. Doors open at 5 p.m. with live music beginning at 5:15 p.m.

5:15 p.m. — JUMBOshrimp

6:45 p.m. — The Medicinals

7:45 p.m. — Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

General admission tickets are $7, while children 12 and under are free. VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are available for $55. You can skip the lines when you arrive by purchasing your tickets ahead of time online.

The VIP Ultra Lounge offers preferred entry, full cash bar, table service, private restrooms, front stage access, complimentary snacks, chair massages, and a commemorative lanyard.

Party in the Parkgoers can enjoy the Craft Beer Garden featuring a rotating showcase of beers, including New York state-based IPAs, ciders, and stouts, plus local favorites from Genesee. There’s also a Bubbly Bar with prosecco and mimosa, plus a Sangria Slushies stand for those who fancy such flavors. Food vendors are on a rotating scheduled to ensure variety as well.

Shoppers can check out the Bazaar in the Park — a weekly collective of designers, vintage collectors, and artisanal products for an experience around community, art, crafts, fashion, and discovery. New venders will arrive every other week, keeping the offerings fresh throughout the summer concert series.

Guests are allowed to bring one sealed bottle of water into the event. lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates, and pets are not permitted. Officials say the no-smoking policy is enforced, but there are designated and marked smoking areas.

Parking is available in metered spaces on nearby streets; nearby parking garages including the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St. and at the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St.; and Midtown Garage, 110 S. Clinton Ave. A bicycle rack and HOPR bike- and scooter-share station are located at the corner of Chestnut and Court Streets; and MLK Park is on the RTS Monroe Route 11 bus line, which runs until midnight on weeknights.

Party in the Park continues next Thursday and all summer long:

July 29: Ripe; The Nude Party; Head to Roots;

Aug. 5: Almost Queen; Big Eyed Phish; Adrianna

Aug. 12: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe; Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People; The Coupe de’ Villes;

Aug. 19: Third World; Root Shock; the Majestics

Aug. 26: Larkin Poe; Eric Krasno Trio: E3; Steve Grills and the Roadmasters;

Sept. 2: Zac Brown Tribute Band; Blue Sky Brothers

Band Bios

Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes

In a business where success is defined as getting a second single and longevity measured in nanoseconds, simply surviving for thirty-plus years is a rare accomplishment. But Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes have not only survived, they have flourished: more than thirty albums, several Eps and a box set; thousands of live performances around the globe; a legion of dedicated and enthusiastic fans; dozens of classic songs; a release named by Rolling Stone one of the “top 100 albums of the 70s and 80s.”

The Medicinals

Forged out of a mutual love for classic reggae music, this 11 piece band, led by Dylan Savage of Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, is now performing their roots sound all over NY state and beyond.

The band was formed in Rochester, NY through weekly jams that served as musical therapy for one of it’s founding members Dave Bernis. The Medicinals play in Dave’s memory.

The Medicinals have had the honor of sharing the stage with such acts as: Julian Marley, The Wailers (4x), Turkuaz, Lettuce, Barika, Double Tiger, Roots of Creation, Kevin Kinsella, and Root Shock.

The Medicinals current line up features members from these original acts: Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad, RootsCollider, Mosaic Foundation, Personal Blend, Hybrid Beats, The Level 7 Experience and the Able Bodies.

JUMBOshrimp

This band takes aim at becoming the biggest little band in the world (or Rochester, whatever comes first). With Tom on guitar and vocals, and Ian on drums and percussion, this energetic duo is very serious about not taking themselves too seriously. With full-time “real jobs they perform for fun and they bring that joy to any stage they play on, including Johnny’s, b-side, TP’s, Mulconry’s, The Beer Hall, Bar Louie, Marge’s, the Fairport Music Festival, and more.