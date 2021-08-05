Party in the Park is back Thursday in Rochester: Who’s playing, when it starts and more

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Party in the Park, a summer concert series in downtown Rochester, returns Thursday with music, food, drinks, shopping and more.

Performing Thursday will be Almost Queen, Big Eyed Phish and Adrianna Noone.

The event takes place at Martin Luther King Jr Memorial Park at Manhattan Square. Doors open at 5 p.m. with live music beginning at 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. — Adrianna Noon

6:30 p.m. — Big Eyed Phish

8:30 p.m. — Almost Queen

General admission tickets are $7, while children 12 and under are free. VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are available for $55. You can skip the lines when you arrive by purchasing your tickets ahead of time online.

The VIP Ultra Lounge offers preferred entry, full cash bar, table service, private restrooms, front stage access, complimentary snacks, chair massages, and a commemorative lanyard.

Party in the Parkgoers can enjoy the Craft Beer Garden featuring a rotating showcase of beers, including New York state-based IPAs, ciders, and stouts, plus local favorites from Genesee. There’s also a Bubbly Bar with prosecco and mimosa, plus a Sangria Slushies stand for those who fancy such flavors. Food vendors are on a rotating scheduled to ensure variety as well.

Shoppers can check out the Bazaar in the Park — a weekly collective of designers, vintage collectors, and artisanal products for an experience around community, art, crafts, fashion, and discovery. New venders will arrive every other week, keeping the offerings fresh throughout the summer concert series.

Guests are allowed to bring one sealed bottle of water into the event. lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates, and pets are not permitted. Officials say the no-smoking policy is enforced, but there are designated and marked smoking areas.

Parking is available in metered spaces on nearby streets; nearby parking garages including the Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Blvd.; the Court Street Garage, 194 Court St. and at the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St.; and Midtown Garage, 110 S. Clinton Ave. A bicycle rack and HOPR bike- and scooter-share station are located at the corner of Chestnut and Court Streets; and MLK Park is on the RTS Monroe Route 11 bus line, which runs until midnight on weeknights.

Party in the Park continues next Thursday and all summer long:

Aug. 12: Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe; Danielle Ponder and the Tomorrow People; The Coupe de’ Villes;

Aug. 19: Third World; Root Shock; the Majestics

Aug. 26: Larkin Poe; Eric Krasno Trio: E3; Steve Grills and the Roadmasters;

Sept. 2: Zac Brown Tribute Band; Blue Sky Brothers

Band bios

Almost Queen

THE most authentic QUEEN live show since the days of QUEEN themselves. A deliberate four piece band, Almost Queen delivers a live performance showcasing signature four part harmonies and intricate musical interludes. Donning genuine costumes, Almost Queen recaptures the live energy and precision that is the ultimate Queen experience.

Big Eyed Phish

Big Eyed Phish is the only regionally touring full 7-piece Dave Matthews Tribute in the country and are based out of Rochester, NY. In the 8 years they have been performing together, they have grown to become a highly sought-after headlining act for festivals, resorts, casinos, and live music venues. The band is lead by frontman Brandon Depaul, the founder of the former DMB Tribute: Tripping Billies. He is backed up by a great band of truly professional musicians and is the only DMB Tribute that can claim to have a full-time lead guitar and keyboard player. This allows them to be the only accurate DMB Tribute in the country able to cover the full spectrum of the DMB catalog throughout the lineup changes seen in the Dave Matthews Band.

Adrianna Noone

Singer-songwriter Adrianna Noone, from upstate NY, started young as an Irish dancer at age 5. Although dancing was her entrance into performing, it soon became apparent that Adrianna had a gift for singing and quickly made musical theater her main focus through her early school years. She later studied vocal performance at the prestigious Belmont University in Nashville, TN. In 2015, she placed top10 in the world with her cover of the Florence + The Machine song “No Light No Light” for the “Unsigned Only” competition. In 2017, she took the best soloist award at the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella. Some of her influences include Feist, Florence Welch, Cat Power, and Brandi Carlile. With her classy old school tone, edgy modern flare and incredible vocal range, Adrianna will hold your ears hostage with each song. Currently, you can catch Adrianna fronting her band, where she is backed by three seasoned musicians: Jeremy Grace (acoustic/electric guitar), Chris Gauvin (Bass), and Chuck Salvaggio (drums). In the band’s December 2019 debut gig, with the 22 year old leaving the packed house awed, the band wowed with its danceable indie soul featuring Adrianna’s breathtaking voice and songwriting skills.