ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester’s downtown summer concert series is back for 2022.

Party in the Park returns to Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square for the 25th edition of this annual summer series. The concerts take place every Thursday from June 16 through August 11.

“Party in the Park builds on Rochester’s renown for producing premiere arts and entertainment,” said Rochester Mayor Malik Evans. “Our reputation isn’t just local — it’s international. The live music, world-class talent, and the tens of thousands of Rochester music lovers make Party in the Park a special place to be.”

“You can’t get any better than this—nine weeks straight of three amazing acts all in one night for only $7,” said Jeff Springut, CEO of Rochester Events. “All in amazing Downtown Rochester, the heartbeat of the city. We’re ready for a summer full of music, food and beverage, and friends!”

Lineup

The dates and corresponding performances for this year’s Party in the Park include:

June 16: Hometown Night

Zac Brown Tribute Band

Appetite for Voltage

June 23: Free admission

Sammy Rae & the Friends

Bonerama

The Sideways

June 30:

Classic Stones Live featuring The Glimmer Twins

Blind Spots

Tommy Brunett Band

July 7:

Yonder Mountain String Band

Motherfolk

Street Pharmacy

July 14:

X Ambassadors

Colin James

Heads to the Roots

July 21:

Melvin Seals

RootsCollider

July 28:

Almost Queen

Shamarr Allen

Pickle mafia

August 4:

Friends of the Brothers with Peter Levin

Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country

August 11:

The Seven Wonders (Fleetwood Mac tribute band)

Hello City (Bare Naked Ladies tribute band)

JUMBOshrimp

Gates open at 5 p.m. for each Party in the Park show and performances begin at 5:30 p.m.

General admission tickets for Party in the Park are $7 while children 12 and younger are free. VIP Ultra Lounge tickets are $45 and $55 and season pass tickets for general admission cost $49. Tickets and passes go on sale Wednesday on Rochesterevents.com.

As in past years, there’s more than just music at Party in the Park. Returning features this year include the MVP Health Care Family Zone, the aforementioned VIP Ultra Lounge, the Craft Beer Garden, a Bubble Bar, and Bazaar in the Park.

The VIP Ultra Lounge has a full cash bar, table service, private restrooms, access to the front of the stage, chair massage, and a commemorative lanyard.

The Craft Beer Garden will feature a rotating showcase of New York state IPAs, ciders, stouts, and more while the Bubble Bar will be offering prosecco and mimosas. There will also be happy hour specials at each show from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bazaar in the Park is back for 2022. The weekly collective of designers, collectors, and artists will offer retail options that develop a community around arts, crafts, fashion, and discovery. New sellers will be on site every other week for visitors to see new talent and creativity throughout Party in the Park.

Parking

Area Garages

Washington Square Garage, 111 Woodbury Boulevard

Court Street Garage, corner of South Avenue and Court Street

East End Garage, 475 E. Main Street

HSBC Garage, 100 Chestnut Street (enter on Broad Street side)

Midtown Garage, 110 S. Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14604

The Strong parking lot

Party in the Park ticket holders who wish to park in The Strong museum parking lot may do so for a $7 fee beginning at 4:30 p.m. on event Thursdays. Cars should enter the lot via Woodbury Boulevard or Pitkin Street and must pay upon arrival. Tailgating is not permitted. Lot closes at 10:30 p.m.; overnight parking is not permitted. For more information and directions to the lot, visit this website.

Guest info

Patrons may bring one sealed bottle of water into the Party in the Park concerts. Lawn chairs, bicycles, skateboards, in-line skates and pets will not be allowed in. In addition, a strict no-smoking policy will be enforced. Smokers must go to a designated, marked area.

In the event of extreme inclement weather, the rain location for Party in the Park concerts will be at Anthology, 336 East Ave.