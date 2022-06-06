ROCHESTER, N.Y. ((WROC) — The Parkinson’s Foundation will host an event called Parkinson’s Revolution at Island Fit in Rochester this coming Saturday, June 11.

The in-person event will begin at 8:45 a.m. with a high-energy, high-intensity indoor cycling experience to raise funds and awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

Cindy Finestone is a person with Parkinson’s and the Volunteer Coordinator for the event. She discussed what to expect at the Parkinson’s Revolution Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“This is something relatively new,” said Finestone. “A few years ago we had a virtual event where people rode bikes in their home or in their gym or wherever and this year there are 35 cities around the country that are hosting the event – same day, same time – and Rochester is one of them. We’re hoping to just, by having this event, raise funds and increase awareness for Parkinson’s and what this disease means to people and also their caregivers and also just help fund many of the things the Parkinson’s Foundation has available for people with Parkinson’s.”

Sign up to ride or donate at pdrevolutionny.org.

Finestone said you don’t have to be an experienced rider to join the cause.

“They don’t have to cycle. I’m not a spinner but I’m going to get on that bike and I would love people to join me. There are going to be two sessions – at 9 o’clock and at 10 o’clock – along with some raffles, some giveaways, and some fun things. I want to thank our sponsors Island Fit for hosting us. It’s going to be a great event and I’d like people to come out and learn more about Parkinson’s as well.”

Finestone said she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013.

“I would say I’m in relatively good shape. There are many people who are having a lot more trouble. The disease progresses at different rates for different people. There are about 1 million people in the United States with Parkinson’s and 10 million worldwide. The prediction is there will be an increase of 60,000 people every year as the years go on with Parkinson’s. It’s the second leading neurodegenerative disease after Alzheimer’s so it is very, very, very prevalent in our population but a lot of people don’t know about it. This event is not only going to raise funds but also – as I said before – help people be aware of Parkinson’s.”

Proceeds from this event will stay local and support local research and local families.