Parkinson’s Moving Day goes virtual

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The annual Parkinson’s Moving Day fundraiser will be held virtually this year on Saturday, September 26 at 10 a.m.

Kimberly Collins, the Parkinson’s Foundation Development Manager, discussed the move to a virtual event Tuesday during News 8 at Noon.

“It definitely is not what we wanted for this year’s Moving Day, but with the evolving situation with the coronavirus, we have turned all of our Moving Day events virtually,” said Collins. “That means that people will be tuning in virtually to Moving Day at 10 a.m. this Saturday. We will be airing our video that you can either watch it on our Facebook page, which is Parkinson’s Foundation New York/New Jersey, or on our Moving Day website which is MovingDayRochester.org.

Collins said there will be an hour-long video showcasing people within our local Parkinson’s community sharing their stories. “We will also hear from our community supporters and we will also have various exercise movement breaks because we know movement is so important for people with Parkinson’s. We will be also showcasing some of the local exercise classes that we have here in Rochester.”

One million Americans have Parkinson’s disease and some 60,000 are newly diagnosed every year. “There are so many lives impacted and it’s not just the people with Parkinson’s,” noted Collins. “It’s the caregivers, the family members, and so we try to be there for every single person who is living with Parkinson’s disease and try to make sure that they are living the best life that they can.”

Moving Day is the Parkinson’s Foundation’s largest fundraiser of the year. You can sign up individually or register a team and start fundraising right on the website.