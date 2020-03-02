Pal-Mac brings ‘Newies’ to the stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Students and Palmyra-Macedon High School will present “Newsies” on stage with performances March 6-8.

The production will also perform for senior citizens on March 5.

Pal-Mac seniors Emma Brooks, Brynn Grandusky, and Elizabeth Perry discussed the show and the excitement of bringing it to the stage Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“I’m super excited,” said Brooks who is the dance captain and plays Specs. “This is one of my favorite shows because there’s so much dancing. I have been dancing all my life, so I was super excited to be part of this show.”

Some of the actors will also be performing crew functions during the performance. “I commend the Newsies, which are the group of strikers in the play,” said Grandusky who plays Katherine. “They move their set and they dance and they sing and they have to act and everything. So they’re doing amazing and yeah, it’s just, it’s going to be a great show.”

She added, “The Newsies had the opportunity to work with a fight choreographer and he just makes it so that the fights between the characters and the conflict created in the play are really brought out, it’s more authentic. It looks real, and that coupled with the dancing and the singing is just going to be off the hook.”

All three students are veterans of the Pal-Mac stage. Perry’s experience goes back to second grade. “They needed kids for ‘The Music Man’ and I remember me with my classmate Jack Fisher, who is in the choir with us, we were on stage as little kids. And now here I am 10 years later, still taking part in the musical theater.”

For Perry, who plays Crutchie, the experience has gone way beyond a supplement to her studies. “I started with just a love for singing and dancing and acting, but I’ve grown to appreciate all components,” she said. “I’ve helped build the set, I’ve created a family. This cast – we are tight-knit, we love each other and it’s become something way bigger than just an afterschool activity for me.”

To see this family of actors at Palmyra-Macedon perform “Newsies” get your tickets online at PalMacCSD.org.