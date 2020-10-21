Out of Pocket back on stage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Out of Pocket, Inc. is returning to the stage this October with a virtual presentation of “The Second Coming of Joan of Arc.”

Out of Pocket Artistic Director Stephanie Roosa, who also plays Joan of Arc in the production, discussed the show and its COVID-19 pandemic-inspired setting Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

In “The Second Coming of Joan of Arc,” Joan returns to share her story with contemporary women. She tells her experiences with the highest levels of church, state, and military, and unmasks the brutal misogyny behind male institution.

This production will be pre-recorded on-stage at The MuCCC and then available for viewing on October 23rd, 24th, 29th, 30th, and 31st at 7:30 pm and on October 25th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are available for the price of $18 (individual) or $36 (family ticket).

For tickets go to OutofPocketInc.com and click on “Current Season.”