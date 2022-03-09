ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Olympic gold medalist and Pittsford native Chris Lillis will return to Bristol Mountain Wednesday night to host a meet and greet with current Bristole Mountain Freestyle Athletes.

The entire U.S. Freestyle Aerials Ski Team is in the area and will host the meet and greet from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Heading into the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, Pittsford native Chris Lillis already had a decorated career. He was a national champion and had won multiple World Cups. Now, Lillis can add Olympic Gold Medalist to that list of accomplishments after winning gold in the mixed team aerials event Thursday. Lillis had the top jump in the event helping the United States to victory with his quintuple jump.

He began his skiing career at the age of 5 at Bristol Mountain in Canandaigua. Bristol officials say he is planning on bringing his medal so kids can see it and take pictures as they discuss the Olympic experience. Other Olympic medal winners Justin Schoenefeld (gold), Ashley Caldwell (gold), and Megan Nick (bronze) are planning on attending the event as well.

It’s been quite the journey for Chris Lillis and his family. While training for the 2018 Winter Olympics, he tore his ACL which forced him to miss the games that year.

The year prior in 2017, his younger brother Mikey passed away suddenly in his sleep. It’s been a wide range of emotions for the Lillis family in just a five-year span.

The Americans won gold in the Olympics’ first mixed team aerials event, giving the U.S. its first medals in the freestyle skiing discipline in a dozen years.

The trio of Caldwell, Lillis, and Schoenefeld each earned their first Winter Games medals. Lillis’ back double full-full-double full was given the highest score of any trick in the finals, and the U.S. title was assured when Schoenefeld followed with a clean back double full-full-full.

The 28-year-old Caldwell, a 2017 world champion, is in her fourth Olympics but has never finished higher than 10th. She and the 23-year-old Schoenefeld have been dating for about three years.

The U.S. hadn’t medaled in aerials since 2010 when Jeret Peterson won silver in the men’s event. The last Americans to win gold were Eric Bergoust and Nikki Stone in 1998.

The mixed team event made its debut at these Games. Each country gets three jumpers and can’t use more than two per gender. All six countries in the finals went with two men and one woman.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.