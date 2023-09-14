ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There’s a lot happening this month for you and the family to enjoy coming up in Webster all to celebrate Challenger Miracle Field Week.

It starts with the annual Oktoberfest Friday and Saturday at the Webster Fireman’s Field.

Stop by to enjoy live German music, cuisine, and drinks.

Next week, the Zac Brown Tribute Band takes the stage followed by a cornhole tournament September 24.

The events raise money for Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester.

“We have a tagline–no boundaries, only possibilities,” Organizer Ron Kampff explained. “It’s a place where people of varying abilities can play baseball, soccer, flag football, we do things off-site with bowling, basketball and we have Night to Shine Valentine’s Prom.”

