‘Office Night’ returns for Red Wings in 2020 with ‘Kevin Malone’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On the heels of 2019’s highly successful “Office Night” at Frontier Field, the Red Wings are going to be doing it again.
Actor Brian Baumgartner, who played the character Kevin Malone on the hit TV comedy will be making an appearance in Rochester on August 20.
“I hear Genny Light pairs perfectly with chili,” said in the video.
Last season’s “Office Night” was one of the Red Wings’ most-attended games of the season.
Actor Leslie David backer, who played Stanley Hudson, met with fans, took photos and signed autographs at the game. There was also Office inspired menu items like the Big Tuna Sub, Scott’s Tot’s, and the Nard Dog.
View this post on Instagram
The Donut Burger, Red Osier Plate, and Buffalo Wing Trash Plate are just a few of the many featured items during Food Week at Frontier Field. The first-ever food-themed celebration will run from August 19-22 during the Red Wings 4-game homestand. Head to our website for the full story. (📸: @alexaross___) . . . . #ROC #rochester #rochesterny #585 #monroecounty #monroecountyny #frontierfield #redwings #ROCredwings #thisisroc #foodweek #foodweekroc #foodies #news8 #wroc @rocredwings