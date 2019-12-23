‘Office Night’ returns for Red Wings in 2020 with ‘Kevin Malone’

Brian Baumgartner arrives at the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2011 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On the heels of 2019’s highly successful “Office Night” at Frontier Field, the Red Wings are going to be doing it again.

Actor Brian Baumgartner, who played the character Kevin Malone on the hit TV comedy will be making an appearance in Rochester on August 20.

“I hear Genny Light pairs perfectly with chili,” said in the video.

Last season’s “Office Night” was one of the Red Wings’ most-attended games of the season.

Actor Leslie David backer, who played Stanley Hudson, met with fans, took photos and signed autographs at the game. There was also Office inspired menu items like the Big Tuna Sub, Scott’s Tot’s, and the Nard Dog.