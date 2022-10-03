BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — Another fall celebration is coming to Monroe County. The Landmark Society is hosting their second annual “OCTavern” event, Saturday, October 15 at the Stone-Tolan Historic Site (2370 East Avenue) in Brighton.

This year, guests can take the good parts of fall, live music, coffee from Javas, a cozy historic atmosphere, all with fall food specials. There is reserved seating every two hours starting at 12 p.m., but there is an outdoor festival from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. that is free to attend.

The Stone-Tolan House Historic Site is the oldest building in the county, built in 1792 and c.1805. For over 200 years, it’s been many things to many people. To Orringh and Elizabeth Stone it was home and work; a farm and tavern. To neighbors, it was a place to gather for a drink in the tavern room, and plan the government for their new town of Brighton. To the traveler, it was shelter from the wilderness of early 19th century New York.

The house has never been moved, it’s firmly rooted on the original site. The neighborhood is now comfortable suburban splendor. But Mr. Stone’s tavern stands where it always has, witness to the changes and reminder or our rural roots.