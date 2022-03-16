ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Ballet will present “Cinderella” with performances at Roberts Wesleyan College on April 2 and 3.

Tayla Kelley, who will perform as Cinderella, and Trey Luciano, who will perform as Prince Charming, discussed the upcoming performances Wednesday during News 8 at Noon.

“You’ll experience, obviously, the story of ‘Cinderella’ – that comes with the title – but you’re going to experience the story without words in a way that’s captivating as still keeps the comedic aspect of the movie that we all know and love,” Luciano said. “We’re still telling the story just with none of this (covers mouth). Do you know what I mean? So it’s all this (refers to his body) and we’re still going to make you laugh and make you cry. You’ll feel all of the emotions, just through what we portray with our bodies.”

Kelley is thrilled to take on the role of Cinderella. “I’m really excited. Growing up I performed ‘Cinderella’ a bunch of times but not as Cinderella. I got to look up to a lot of my role models and watch them perform the role. The music of ‘Cinderella’ is one of my favorites so to be able to embody that and also be a character that a lot of the children look up to is really special.”

The role is not without its challenges. “It really is a challenge,” said Kelley. “There is a lot of classical ballet but then there is a lot of other neo-classical movements. It’s a lot. I’m dancing the entire time so stamina-wise it’s definitely more of a challenge than I’m used to but also it’s really fun. It’s a fun challenge. It’s fun to be able to feel myself progress and get better throughout the rehearsals.”

“Cinderella” will feature in-person and virtual tickets. The performances come on the heels of “The Nutcracker” over Christmas and “The Firebird” last fall. Luciano said, “Going through COVID and not being able to be in front of a live audience for the first time for both of us in over 15 years we’ve been performing – to have that year of not doing anything and to come back and have it all happen again it was such a refreshing feeling to be able to perform for people in a live scenario.”

Get your tickets and more information now at NewYorkStateBallet.org.