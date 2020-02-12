FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The 12th annual NY Ice Wine & Culinary Festival returns to Casa Larga Vineyards on Valentine’s Day weekend, February 15.

What is ice wine?

This year, the festival has introduced two start times, a new Ice Club, and celebrity mixologists will be in attendance at the Luv Shack.

What will you find in the Luv Shack?

Attendees can purchase tickets for 10 a.m. through 1 p.m., or 2 through 5 p.m. to enjoy tastings from six wineries, one distillery and a cidery.

The festival will also feature ice wine-infused foods, horse-drawn wagon rides, cocktails, shopping, and information on ice wine.

Besides sampling ice wine, what else is going on at the festival?